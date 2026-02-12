IMO Holds First Ship Routing Workshop For Navigation Safety

Government officials and maritime experts from Asian coastal States gathered in Singapore (February 2-6) for the first IMO workshop on ships’ routing and ship reporting systems.

The workshop aimed to assist participants in strengthening regional expertise in navigational safety measures, IMO procedures and the effective implementation of ships’ routing and reporting systems, particularly in coastal States experiencing increasing maritime traffic.

Ships’ routing is the practice of following predetermined routes for shipping, designed to organize maritime traffic in busy or complex sea areas. It helps enhance safety of navigation, improve traffic flow, and reduce risks where conditions or traffic density require greater coordination.

Key topics addressed during the workshop included:

Reviewing existing routing measures and ship reporting systems;

Planning and designing suitable ships’ routing and reporting arrangements for national and international waters;

Understanding traffic patterns and navigational risks to support the analysis, justification and design of routing measures;

Gaining familiarity with IMO procedures, including safety of navigation measures and reporting obligations.

The program combined theoretical instruction with practical exercises, including on-site visits to the Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) operations center and the Integrated Simulation Centre (ISC) by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Participants explored the use of Automatic Identification System (AIS) data in supporting reporting requirements and its potential to reduce the need for traditional voice reporting from ships which should focus on navigating ships.

Sessions emphasized that routing measures must be designed with due consideration for the rights of international shipping under UNCLOS and SOLAS Conventions.

The workshop is expected to serve as a model for future training initiatives, assisting participants in enhancing navigational safety and preventing marine pollution through effective ships’ routing and reporting systems.

The event was delivered under the IMO Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP), in collaboration with the MPA and supported through the IMO-Singapore Third Country Training Programme (TCTP).