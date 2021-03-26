IMO Issues Statement on Ever Given Grounding

The head of the United Nations' maritime agency issued a statement Friday following the grounding of containership Ever Given and the resulting closure of the Suez Canal.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim offered encouragement for local authorities and the teams working to dislodge the 400-meter-long vessel from the banks of one of the world's most important shipping chokepoints. He also requested patience from the global supply chain as the situation is being resolved.

Secretary-General Lim's full remarks are below:

"I offer my encouragement to the Egyptian Authorities, as well as the salvors, tug and dredger operators and all other parties, who are working tirelessly to safely refloat the ship and resume transit through one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes as soon as possible. I appreciate the efforts of every individual involved.

"I am aware of the implications of the temporary closure of the canal, and I ask for patience from stakeholders across the supply chain as everyone works to ensure that the ship, its crew, its cargo and the environment remain protected.

"I look forward to receiving information from the investigation into the incident so that IMO can act on any appropriate recommendations derived from the findings."