IMO Launches “Policy into Practice” Campaign

The IMO has launched a two-year global initiative to promote the World Maritime Day theme for 2026-2027: ‘From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence’.

In a video message marking the launch, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stressed that the global regulatory framework developed by IMO must not merely be adopted in principle, but translated into concrete actions and real-world results that deliver tangible benefits for all.

“When we talk about ‘practice’, we are talking about people. The seafarers on the ship; the people in the port; those managing ship operations, ship recycling workers, port State control officers and flag State administrators,” Dominguez said.

“To make the maritime industry truly sustainable, we must ensure these high standards are felt in every port and on every deck - not selectively, not unevenly, but globally. IMO is committed to powering this transition through technical cooperation and direct support.”

IMO’s global framework of maritime conventions, codes and guidelines help to ensure ships operate and trade safely, efficiently and smoothly while protecting the marine environment. The framework is most effective when Member States adopt and implement IMO rules widely and consistently.

However, audits conducted under the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) have repeatedly found gaps in national laws and enforcement. Those gaps weaken regulations and increase the risk of noncompliance and unsafe shipping.

To address this challenge, the campaign seeks to deepen Member States’ understanding of IMO conventions and strengthen their ability to adopt and enforce them at home. The focus will be around nine pillars:

Capacity development and technical cooperation: Boosting countries’ capacity to apply IMO rules, through legislative support, enforcement frameworks and training.

Focus on SIDS and LDCs: Tailored legal assistance and technical support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developing Countries (LDCs), recognizing the unique challenges they face, while highlighting achievements.

Safety first through innovation: Translating new safety standards on fuels, automation and digitalization into operational practice through updated training, oversight and risk management.

Regulatory readiness for decarbonization: Equipping States to implement the IMO Strategy on the Reduction of GHG Emissions safely, consistently and in line with operational realities.

Tackling fraudulent ship registration and maritime fraud: Developing practical guidance and strengthening due diligence, transparency and data-sharing to prevent unlawful practices and misuse of national flags.

Audit driven improvement: Using IMSAS audit findings as a basis to address legal and enforcement gaps, prioritizing reforms and enhancing oversight and continuous monitoring.

Facilitation, digitalization and resilience: Embedding digital systems, including Maritime Single Windows, into daily port operations to boost efficiency and resilience.

Cybersecurity and maritime security: Integrating cyber risk management into safety management systems, training and port operations to protect global shipping networks.

Ocean protection: Implementing IMO environmental instruments (beyond those for GHG emissions), including on plastics, underwater radiated noise, invasive species and ship recycling, through national laws and day-to-day maritime operations.

The IMO Secretariat plans to roll out a two-year action plan including events and outreach activities, knowledge products, partnership programs and social media engagement to promote the theme.

As part of the campaign, IMO Member States and observer organizations are encouraged to organize events and activities throughout the 2026-2027 period and inform the Secretariat of their planned activities. Sharing outcomes and discussions on social media is encouraged, using the hashtags #WorldMaritimeDay and #MaritimePolicytoPractice.

Dominguez urged: “Let us move beyond the conference room and turn our collective decisions into real-world results that benefit everyone. It is time to move decisively from policy to practice.”



