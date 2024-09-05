IMO Opens Women in Maritime Survey

The second Women in Maritime Survey has been launched to gather baseline data about women’s participation in the maritime and ocean fields.

Conducted every three years by the IMO and the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA International), the survey takes a global snapshot of how many women work in these sectors and in what roles.

The aim is to analyze trends and support the creation of programs and policies to boost women’s participation in maritime. The previous study, published in 2021, highlighted a male-dominated sector, with women making up less than a third of the overall maritime workforce, and less than 2% of seafarers.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued a worldwide call to governments, companies, organizations and academic institutions to take part, saying: “Join me in championing diversity and fostering a barrier free workplace for all by completing the survey, which will allow for a more targeted use of resources and ensure that we are well placed to navigate the challenges that the future brings.”

WISTA International President, Elpi Petraki added: “This survey is more than just a data collection effort. It is a strategic move towards the evolution of our industry. The insights gathered can be used to develop forward thinking policies that will elevate inclusion and diversity.”

The survey includes two streams – one for IMO member governments and one for industry, including companies, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations, and private maritime training institutes or academies.

The survey runs from September 2 to December 31, 2024, with the final report to be published in May 2025.



