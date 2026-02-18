IMO PPR 13 Advances Biofouling Regulation Development

The IMO's Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response held its 13th session at IMO Headquarters in London from 9 to 13 February 2026.

Outcomes include:

Groundwork laid for future legally binding framework on biofouling

Following the decision of MEPC 83 to develop a legally binding framework on biofouling management to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species, the Sub-Committee agreed some fundamental elements that will guide this work. These include the recommendation for the framework to take the form of a standalone instrument, and the finalization of the terms of reference of this output, both to be agreed and approved by MEPC 84.

The Sub-Committee also established a correspondence group to initiate work on this issue, with terms of reference that include: identifying the objectives of the framework, developing the draft structure, identifying a list of guidelines to be developed to support implementation, and developing a draft work plan for the output.

2026 Strategy and Action Plan on marine plastic litter agreed

The Sub-Committee agreed to the draft 2026 Strategy and the Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships, with a view to adoption by the Marine Environment Protection Committee at its next session (MEPC 84) in April 2026.

The draft 2026 Strategy and the Action Plan updates and supersedes the Strategy adopted by resolution MEPC.341(77) in 2021, and the 2025 Action Plan adopted by resolution MEPC.404(83).

The Strategy reaffirms IMO’s commitment to reduce marine plastic litter from all ships, including fishing vessels. It works to reduce shipping’s contribution to ocean plastic pollution, improve the effectiveness of port reception facilities and waste processing, while strengthening international rules and compliance. The goal is to achieve zero plastic waste discharges to sea from ships by 2030.

In addition, the revised Strategy and Action Plan aim to:

• Enhance public awareness, education and seafarer training

• Improve understanding of the contribution of ships to marine plastic litter

• Improve knowledge of the regulatory framework

• Strengthen international cooperation

• Expand targeted technical cooperation and capacity-building.

Development of a new Code on the transport of plastic pellets recommended

The Sub-Committee discussed which legal instruments could be used to introduce mandatory measures to reduce the environmental risks of plastic pellets transported by sea in freight containers.

The Sub-Committee invited the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) to consider its recommendation that a new code on the maritime transport of plastic pellets in freight containers be developed and made mandatory under MARPOL Annex III and/or SOLAS.

Fishing gear marking systems to be promoted

The Sub-Committee approved a draft MEPC circular promoting the implementation of fishing gear marking systems and the FAO Voluntary Guidelines on Marking of Fishing Gear (VGMFG), with a view to approval by MEPC 84.

This includes two supplements to the VGMFG: (1) a framework for conducting a risk assessment for a system on the marking of fishing gear; and (2) a Manual for the marking of fishing gear.

Amendments to the NOx Code finalized

The Sub-Committee agreed on draft amendments to the 2008 NOx Technical Code in relation to non-carbon containing fuels, with a view to approval at MEPC 84 and subsequent adoption.

The amendments update the methods for testing ship engines for air pollution to reflect the use of low- or zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia. Because current methods rely on measuring carbon in exhaust gases, new measurement standards and procedures are needed to certify these engines according to MARPOL Annex VI requirements. The draft amendments cover relevant chapters of the NOx Technical Code related to definitions, test bed measurement procedures and onboard compliance, as well as several Appendices.

Unified interpretations agreed

The Sub-Committee agreed to new Unified Interpretations (UIs) of Regulations 13.2.3 (on NOx emissions) and Regulation16.9 (on shipboard incineration of wastes) of MARPOL Annex VI. The Sub-Committee also agreed to the draft revised UI of Regulation 13.2.2 (NOx emissions).

Draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI on volatile organic compounds.

The Sub-Committee agreed on draft amendments to Regulation 15 and Appendix I of MARPOL Annex VI, with a view to approval by MEPC 84 and subsequent adoption.

The draft amendments would require new tankers carrying crude oil to install pressure-vacuum devices to control the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and reduce air pollution, while also updating the ship’s air pollution certificate (IAPP Certificate) to record compliance. The requirement would take effect when the amendments come into force.

Discussions on black carbon emissions and polar fuels continue

The Sub-Committee held in-depth technical discussions on the ‘polar fuels’ concept in the context of efforts to reduce the impact on the Arctic of Black Carbon emissions from international shipping and invited interested Member States and international organizations to submit updated or new proposals to PPR 14 next year on the polar fuels concept.

Submissions should take into account comments raised during PPR 13 discussions, particularly on ensuring consistency with existing MARPOL provisions on fuel oil quality under Annex VI. They should also consider related measure already in force, including the prohibition on the carriage and use of heavy fuel oil (HFO) in the Arctic under regulation 43A of MARPOL Annex I, as well as requirements within the North American, Canadian Arctic, and Norwegian Sea Emission Control Areas.

Ongoing work on Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems

The Sub-Committee continued discussions on dealing with discharge water from exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers), which are installed on ships to remove harmful pollutants from engine exhaust gases (particularly sulfur oxides) before those gases are released into the atmosphere.

This included discussions around allowing coastal States to request Associated Protective Measures (APMs) to restrict EGCS discharge water in Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs). The Sub-Committee recommended that MEPC invites Member States to develop PSSA designation proposals to consider EGCS-related APMs.

The Sub-Committee also invited interested Member States and international organizations to consult intersessionally, with a view to submitting new concrete proposals on appropriate measures to control discharges of EGCS discharge water to PPR 14.

Amendments to MARPOL Annex IV on sewage management agreed in principle

The Sub-Committee continued its work on the revision of MARPOL Annex IV, which regulates the discharge of sewage ships, with the aim of improving the lifetime performance of sewage treatment plants.

The Sub-Committee Working Group agreed, in principle, to the:

• draft amendments to MARPOL Annex IV introducing a Sewage Record Book (SRB) (draft regulation 11A and appendix III) and associated guidance on how to record sewage operations; and

• draft amendments to MARPOL Annex IV concerning Sewage Management Plans (draft regulation 11B) and draft guidance for their development of SWPs.

Both sets of amendments and associated guidance are subject to further review at a later stage when other relevant MARPOL Annex IV provisions are closer to completion.

The Sub-Committee reestablished the Correspondence Group on the Revision of MARPOL Annex IV and associated Guidelines to continue working intersessionally on refining the amendments and developing implementation guidelines.

Amendments to MARPOL Annex I on disposing oily bilge water agreed

The Sub-Committee agreed to the draft amendments to MARPOL Annex I (new regulation 12B), amendments to appendix II (Form of the IOPP certificate and Supplements) and amendments to appendix III (Form of the Oil Record Book), with a view to approval by MEPC 84 and subsequent adoption.

These amendments introduce regulations that allow the disposal of oily bilge water through ‘forced evaporation’ on ships of 400 gross tonnage and above that are fitted with an integrated bilge water treatment system (IBTS). This process involves heating oily bilge water so that the water evaporates, leaving oil behind for proper disposal. The regulations include standardized guidelines and recording requirements to ensure the process is conducted consistently and safely without causing marine pollution.

Revised Guidelines for systems for handling oily wastes in machinery spaces of ships approved

The Sub-Committee agreed to the draft 2026 Guidelines for systems for handling oily wastes in machinery spaces of ships incorporating guidance notes for an integrated bilge water treatment system (IBTS). The draft guidelines will be submitted with a view to approval by MEPC 85, in conjunction with the adoption of the draft amendments to MARPOL Annex I.

The guidance notes provide shipowners and shipbuilders with information to help in the design of ships incorporating the concept of Integrated Bilge Water Treatment System (IBTS). IBTS is a system that separates and treats leaked oil and water, helping minimize bilge water volumes and improve overall waste handling.

The revised draft IBTS Guidelines update various definitions, system arrangements, discharge provisions and heating/evaporation practices to improve clarity and operational consistency.

Revised guidance for recording operations in the Oil Record Book Part I approved

The Sub-Committee agreed to the draft revised Guidance for recording of operations in the Oil Record Book Part I – machinery space operations (all ships) and the accompanying draft MEPC circular, with a view to approval by MEPC in conjunction with the adoption of the draft amendments to MARPOL Annex I.

The Guidance is intended to facilitate compliance with MARPOL requirements on board ships by providing advice to crews on how to record the various operations in the Oil Record Book by using the correct codes and item numbers in order to ensure a more uniform port State control procedure.



