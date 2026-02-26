IMO Secretary-General Visits NYK Training Center

On February 18, as part of the official engagements with maritime stakeholders in the Philippines, Arsenio Antonio Domínguez Velasco, secretary-general of the IMO, visited NYK-Fil Maritime E-Training Inc. (NETI) and NYK-TDG Maritime Academy (NTMA), the NYK Group’s training center and maritime academy in the Philippines.

The visit included a tour of NETI’s advanced simulator facilities, showcasing cutting-edge maritime education and training technologies that support global shipping operations. At a forum with NTMA cadets, the secretary-general delivered an encouraging address, followed by an open and candid exchange of views with future seafarers. Cadets had the opportunity to directly raise questions with the secretary-general on maritime safety, environmental sustainability, as well as the advancement of women and career development.

The visit concluded with a campus tour of NTMA and a formal send-off attended by government officials, diplomatic representatives, and maritime industry leaders.

The engagement reaffirmed the Philippines’ vital role in the global maritime workforce and highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in advancing maritime education, safety, and sustainability.

NYK said it remains committed to steadily advancing human resource development in line with international standards, enhancing seafarers' competence through practical education and training, and proactively adopting innovative practices to achieve safe and sustainable maritime transport.



