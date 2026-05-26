IMO Speaks Out on Resurgence of Piracy

The IMO has released a statement on the resurgence of piracy in the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden region.

Somali piracy remains suppressed, but not eradicated, highlights the Chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment (currently South Africa) - a regional initiative implemented by IMO to combat piracy, armed robbery against ships and other illicit maritime activities in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

The Chair of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA), on behalf of the Signatory States, expresses grave concern and strongly condemns the continued detention of the Republic of Palau-flagged tanker MT Honour 25 (IMO 9109735), which has reportedly remained in captivity since 24 April 2026 under the control of pirates.

The Signatory States are deeply concerned at the deteriorating humanitarian situation on board the vessel and by the plight of the 17 crew members, who remain in captivity under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions and are reportedly in desperate need of assistance, with onboard provisions now critically low.

These developments, together with the resurgence of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia, reinforce a stark reality: despite the progress achieved in recent years, maritime security gains remain fragile and continue to require sustained vigilance, operational coordination, and collective international engagement.

The Signatory States further express deep concern regarding the fate and wellbeing of the crew members onboard the other vessels currently being held by pirates and armed robbers in the region, namely the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged general cargo vessel Sward (IMO 9174244), reportedly hijacked on 26 April 2026 with 15 crew members onboard, and the Togo-flagged oil tanker MV Eureka (IMO 1022823), reportedly hijacked on 2 May 2026 with 12 crew members onboard.

The Signatory States call upon the Federal Government of Somalia to make every possible effort, in cooperation with relevant regional and international partners, to facilitate the safe and immediate release of the vessel and crew members and to ensure their safety, wellbeing, and humane treatment.



