The Impact of U.S.-Venezuela Relations on Ocean Shipping

U.S.–Venezuela relations have entered a consequential phase for ocean transportation, energy markets, and trade compliance. Sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil sector and maritime networks now combine escalated enforcement, including tanker seizures, vessel interdictions, and intensified scrutiny of shipping structures, with narrowly-tailored licenses permitting specific oil exports, diluent shipments, and related maritime services. This has blurred traditional lines between operational risk, trade compliance, and risk transfer strategies. Commercial decisions affecting counterparties, charters, routing, documentation, and payments carry a heightened potential for sanctions violations, particularly if communications or shipment records have a Venezuelan nexus. Stakeholders procuring or providing ocean services must treat maritime operations, sanctions compliance, and risk management as an integrated analysis.



Ocean Transportation Sanctions Risk

U.S. actions targeting the Venezuelan oil sector have reshaped the risk profile for providers and users of ocean transportation and logistics services, including chartering, pooling, and maritime supply chains. Enforcement has expanded beyond civil penalties to include tanker seizures, naval interdictions, and sustained scrutiny of “shadow fleets,” while the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) has issued general licenses permitting limited diluent exports and controlled oil-sector activity. Licensed trade now coexists with aggressive enforcement, as regulators and insurers assess compliance through vessel movements, chartering structures, and operational records.

Regulators are closely monitoring tanker movements, ship-to-ship transfers, ownership and chartering arrangements, accounting information systems (“AIS”) and practices, as well as risk-transfer structures that are common in the tanker and bulk trades. Operational decisions such as slot charters, pooling arrangements, feeder services, counterparty onboarding, AIS management, and documentation support are being scrutinized for “facilitation” if services have a Venezuelan connection. Reliance on contractual terms and counterparty risk-allocation provides limited protection if voyage logs, emails, or compliance reviews demonstrate that commercial teams do not work within those parameters to avoid sanctions risk. These documents are scrutinized not only by regulators, but also insurers, P&I Clubs, and lenders evaluating exposure, defenses, and ongoing support.



Underwriting Shifts and Commercial De-Risking

Sanctions exposure in Venezuela-linked trade is inseparable from risk transfer strategies, particularly for older tankers tied to Venezuelan crude operating in a “shadow fleet” or that feature opaque ownership and frequent flag changes. P&I Clubs have restricted, conditioned, or even withdrawn third‑party liability coverage for such vessels, while fringe providers are issuing certificates with limited enforceability, leaving pollution, wreck removal, crew, and third‑party claims largely uncertain. Under OFAC’s sanctions regime, insurance benefits for designated parties or sanctionable activity can be construed as material assistance, exposing insurers and P&I Clubs to sanctions risk or regulatory enforcement.

Companies that clear U.S. Dollar payments, use U.S. banks, or operate on U.S.-hosted platforms create jurisdictional hooks for U.S. authorities.

When operating foreign-flagged vessels, these links can trigger downstream implications for P&I Clubs, charterers’ liability, hull and machinery, cargo, and trade‑credit coverage. Underwriters are beginning to implement additional sanctions and war-risk endorsements, higher premiums, broader exclusions, and stricter disclosures, which makes insurance review and placement a precondition for commercial viability.

Enforcement and insurance pressures are affecting the ocean transportation market. Banks, insurers, P&I Clubs, and ports are pulling back from Venezuelan trade or conditioning engagement on enhanced diligence, sanctions‑specific contractual protections, and pricing adjustments.

Protective measures include expanded warranties, audit and termination rights, higher deductibles, policy exclusions, and mid-voyage withdrawal provisions, especially for providers that rely on opaque intermediaries, “shadow fleet” tonnage, or non-standard routing. Scarce compliant tonnage and extended vetting are driving freight-rate volatility in supply chains, disrupting scheduling, driving up costs, and creating friction for counterparty relationships beyond Venezuela‑linked cargoes.



Practical Risk Controls



Procurement teams and service providers must be vigilant to manage maritime and sanctions risk through disciplined operational and compliance controls. Sanctions screening and insurance review should be integrated into service provider and vessel selection, lane and transshipment planning, and verification of origin and routing. Counterparty risks such as opaque ownership, atypical routing, or unconventional contractual arrangements can create sanctions exposure, which need to be identified early. These risks should be escalated and resolved before contracts are finalized or shipments move, rather than discovered by regulators, insurers, or coverage counsel.



The U.S. approach to Venezuela creates a high‑stakes environment where sanctions, enforcement, commercial, and insurance risks leave little room for error so industry participants will be well-served to identify these issues in order to address exposures before they escalate.



About the Author: Phil Nester is a Partner with the Transportation & Logistics Practice Group. He may be reached by telephone at 1-216-363-6240 or by e-mail at [email protected]



