Improving ZIM’s Greece Turkey Service

In order to improve our current service levels and provide customers in the region with the best solutions, ​ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd introduced changes starting January 2018.

TGX new rotation: Haifa - Ashdod – Iskenderun - Antalya - Istanbul Ambarli - Izmit - Gemlik - Istanbul Ambarli - Piraeus - Izmir - Haifa

Iskenderun port is added to TGX rotation: Thessaloniki cargo will now be served by our mainliner ZMP service, via Istanbul to Haifa, with a total transit time of 7 days and much improved schedule reliability.

Transit time from Piraeus to Israel will be shortened to 4 days (instead of current 11 days)

The change is implemented as part of ZIM’s strategy to create synergy with our mainliners through fast connections in Turkish ports. The new rotation is also aimed to overcome congestion problems in Thessaloniki and better serve the Greek market.

The change is part of our ongoing efforts to expand our coverage in the region and improve overall service levels to customers.