IMRF Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), the world’s leading non-governmental organisation for the development and improvement of maritime search and rescue (SAR) capacity and operational effectiveness, is celebrating its 100th anniversary since its founding in July 1924.

Founded as the International Lifeboat Federation at the first-ever International Lifeboat Conference in London in 1924, the IMRF has evolved to become the world’s leading charity that focuses on the development and improvement of global maritime SAR capacity in order to further reduce loss of life at sea.

For the past 100 years, the IMRF has brought together the world's leading maritime SAR organisations from around the world to provide a critical forum for the development of some of the biggest issues impacting maritime SAR operations, including vessel design and operation, lifesaving equipment and training, and personnel safety.

In 1985 it was granted non-governmental consultative status with the IMO in recognition of the good work being undertaken and the growing need for an organisation to act as a global focal point for maritime SAR. In 2003, it was registered as an independent charity and in 2007 the organisation was renamed the IMRF, reflecting the broader scope of modern maritime SAR activity.

Today, the IMRF continues to have a leading voice in some of the biggest issues impacting maritime SAR organisations in 2024, including inclusivity, mental health and climate change through its various initiatives and subject matter expert courses, as well as in-person and online training sessions, that focus on mass rescue operations training and awareness amongst other leading issues.



