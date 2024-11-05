IMTRA Expands Commercial Marine Portfolio Yet Again

IMTRA has announced that it will now offer Beclawat marine windows to customers in North America.



Offering a comprehensive range of windows with numerous options including direct glazed glass, lightweight aluminum framed, heavy duty steel framed, and sliding and heated capabilities, each Beclawat product is run through rigorous quality testing to ensure unmatched durability. IMTRA will provide dedicated product management to customers for a smooth process from quoting to delivery. Adding Beclawat’s line to its portfolio that includes Libra doors, IMTRA can now offer complete door and window packages to all commercial and recreational vessels.



Since 1912, Beclawat Manufacturing Inc. has provided a complete array of window solutions serving the evolving needs of the marine, rail, mass transit and defense industries. New Bedford-based IMTRA is an importer and manufacturer of marine products, advanced LED solutions and integrated marine systems, as well as a key supplier to the OEM and aftermarket.