IMTRA Grows Its Commercial Sales Team

New Bedford, Mass. based manufacturer and importer of marine and commercial products IMTRA announced it has hired Rusty Morgan to take on the role of Regional Commercial Sales Manager for the Pacific Northwest. Eric MacDonald, who held the position most recently, has expanded his responsibilities to support IMTRA’s growing commercial sales and increased product offering from IMTRA’s headquarters in New Bedford.

With the offshore wind segment in particular growing rapidly, having established commercial sales and product management expertise in place will allow IMTRA to maintain and grow its business serving boat builders and mariners involved in this industry, the company said.

In his new position, Morgan’s responsibilities will include supporting existing accounts in the vital commercial segment of IMTRA’s business from the Pacific Northwest region. He is also tasked with drawing on his extensive industry experience to develop new commercial marine and overland adventure clients.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the IMTRA team as Regional Commercial Sales Manager for the Pacific Northwest,” said Morgan. “I look forward to using my established industry experience to support our customers from the San Francisco Bay Area to Alaska and to build lasting relationships with commercial mariners, shipyards and boat builders in this region.”

"Commercial marine vessels, such as passenger vessels, commercial fishing vessels, municipals vessels, tugs and barges, and the components they require to effectively and safely perform their mission has always been an important area of interest for IMTRA,” said Alex Larsen, vice president of commercial sales, IMTRA. “Eric did an incredible job driving IMTRA’s presence in the Pacific Northwest and while we are expanding his role to support our entire commercial sales team, Rusty has the perfect background to take over this position in this important market. We are confident that he will apply his proven dedication, professionalism and breadth of product knowledge to maintain the exceptional level of service that IMTRA is known for.”

Morgan has spent his entire career in the marine industry, working for a sailmaker and moving on to coach sailing as well as travel the world assisting with water operations for two America’s Cup events, and most recently work with Propspeed to mentor and coach product applicators across the country.