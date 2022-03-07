IMTRA to Rep KPM Marine in the US

IMTRA, the manufacturer and importer of solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced it has partnered with KPM Marine to support the growing demand for crew transfer vessels (CTV), and offer vital equipment for fire and rescue vessels.

Evolving with the offshore wind energy industry, KPM, based in Birmingham UK, has extensive experience with CTV companies and strong relationships with naval architects, boat yards and operators. KPM products were installed by Senesco Marine for WindServe Marine's offshore wind support vessel Odyssey, which uses a full complement of KPM suspension seating. IMTRA also supplied KPM’s engine room ventilation systems to Blount Boats for an Atlantic Wind Transfers’ vessel. KPM products are also suited for tangential markets. For example, its high-capacity bilge pumps are ideal for fire and rescue vessels.

“CTVs that support offshore wind farms often operate in some of the most demanding conditions at sea,” said Alex Larsen, vice president of commercial sales, IMTRA. “The components selected for these vessels have to be the most durable and effective possible to ensure zero downtime while offering a safe and comfortable ride for the crew. We are proud that IMTRA has been selected to represent KPM and are confident that we can build a significant market for their quality products in North America.”