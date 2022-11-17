Incat Crowther Designs University of Wisconsin-Superior's New Research Vessel

The Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI) at the University of Wisconsin-Superior has commissioned naval architecture firm Incat Crowther to design a new low-emission battery hybrid research vessel.

The aluminum-hulled vessel will be built by Louisiana shipbuilder Midship Marine for expected delivery in spring 2024.

Described as a ‘floating classroom’, the 65-foot USCG-certified catamaran will support the university’s on-water education and research and features proven parallel hybrid battery propulsion technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help meet the university’s environmental objectives.

Incat Crowther has customised the design of the vessel, which can carry 49 passengers and eight crew, specifically to the needs of the LSRI. The main deck features two large state-of-the-art laboratories – one a dry laboratory and the other a wet laboratory – which can also be configured to a traditional classroom set-up. Each laboratory is complemented with conveniently located storage spaces while the main deck also features a large 294-square foot working deck area, two folding dive platforms and two bathrooms.

The upper deck features a large classroom adjacent to the pilot house, and two survey winches for use with a stern a-frame.

Amy Eliot, LSRI associate director and project lead, said, “This stable, quiet hybrid catamaran will enable LSRI to continue and expand freshwater research initiatives, as well as provide opportunities for students and community members to connect with Lake Superior.”