CMA CGM Unveils Startup Incubator Ze Box

French container shipping giant CMA CGM has set up a new global startup incubator, Ze Box, to drive its digital strategy.

Based in Marseilles, France , the incubator is set to house a dozen of startups from around the world, starting in June this year.

Located in Le Castel building, it will cover a surface of 800m² and will house, starting June 2018, a dozen of startups coming from all around the world to develop their potential. A call for applications will be launched shortly.

The creation of Ze Box is part of CMA CGM’s strategy to make digitalization one of the pillars of its development. This innovation will accelerate, complete and strengthen the initiatives that have already been launched by the Group within the past months.

Ze Box is launched within a strong and ambitious partnership with the Aix-Marseilles University and the Aix-Marseille Provence Métropole. As a center for exchanges aimed at accompanying startups and promote an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, Ze Box will benefit from CMA CGM’s expertise and from the skills of researchers and PhD students.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group , stated: "With Ze Box, CMA CGM is accelerating its digital strategy and is developing the means to become the transportation industry ’s leader in innovation. By combining our expertise with the one of the start-ups that will be hosted within Ze Box, we will develop global innovations that create value for our customers and for CMA CGM."

"Thanks to Ze box, our ambition is to attract to France the best start-ups from all around the world. Its creation in Marseilles also shows our strong will to contribute to the economic development of this territory," he added.