India: Battle to Put Out Container Ship Fire Ongoing as Search for Missing Crew Continues

The fire fighting operation is ongoing onboard the Singapore-registered container vessel Wan Hai 503, off the coast of India, as search and rescue operation for the four missing crew continues.

A fire broke out on Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd.-managed container ship Wan Hai 503 on June 9 off India’s Kerala coast, following multiple explosions that forced several crew members to jump overboard.

According to the latest update from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the operation to extinguish the fire is still ongoing, with two additional fire-fighting vessels deployed by the Indian authorities and the vessel owner scheduled to arrive onsite.

The 18 crew who were earlier rescued have safely arrived at New Mangalore Port, with six of the injured transferred to a shore medical facility. Three have since been discharged.

Search and rescue (SAR) operations are ongoing to locate the four missing crew. Aerial surveillance is also being conducted in support of the SAR efforts.

A total of three vessels have so far been deployed by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy to support the SAR operations.

MPA has been working with the vessel’s classification society and the Indian authorities to provide technical information to support the Indian authorities’ ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation and manage the fire.

This includes information to guide fire containment measure, assess fire conditions onboard, and monitor the vessel’s stability.

“MPA is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Indian authorities, including supporting the assessment of the vessel’s structural integrity and the potential for environmental impact. 6. Updates will be provided when further information becomes available,” MPA said.