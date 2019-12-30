India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

The Government of Mauritius has organized an event at Port Louis to mark the successful completion of hydrographic survey by Indian Navy ship INS Darshak over the past one month.



The aim of the survey was to publish navigational charts and electronic navigational charts of the region as part of the ongoing cooperation between the two nations.



The function was attended by senior functionaries of the Government of Mauritius.



Commanding Officer, INS Darshak Capt J Gurumani and Tanmay Lal, the High Commissioner of India to Republic of Mauritius handed over the preliminary hydrographic fair sheet of Souillac in southern Mauritius and Deep Sea Block of South-East of Mauritius to the Minister Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Republic of Mauritius at a ceremonial function held at Port Louis on 23 December 2019.



A certificate of appreciation was also presented by the Republic of Mauritus to INS Darshak for the valuable services rendered in the field of Hydrography.



INS Darshak is on a visit to Port Louis, Mauritius as part of joint foreign hydrographic co-operation survey between the two nations. During the stay at Port Louis, the ship was open to visitors on 23 December 2019.



An organised walk around was conducted for the students of University of Mauritius, Indian Diaspora and personnel of National Coast Guard, Mauritius showcasing the state of the art modern hydrographic equipment and sensors.



The event received an overwhelming response from the local populace and widely covered by the local media. Various stake-holders of the Mauritius Government also participated in the joint programme to gain first hand experience in conduct of hydrographic survey as part of capacity building.



The visit culminated in promotion of Make-in-India Projects and show cased indigenous ship building capability of India to the Republic of Mauritius.