Indian Register of Shipping Lends Expertise to Stitched Ship Project

In a landmark event, a reconstructed 5th-century wooden stitched ship was launched into the waters of the Mandovi River in Goa. This endeavor, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations Pvt. Ltd., is a step in reviving India's ancient maritime traditions.

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has been instrumental in this project, ensuring that while the vessel retains its historical design, it also meets contemporary safety and design standards. Drawing inspiration from a mural in Maharashtra's Ajanta Caves, the ship has been constructed using age-old techniques, with planks stitched together using coconut coir rope—a method perfected by Indian shipwrights centuries ago. IRS's expertise has been crucial in refining the vessel's design to comply with modern stability and strength requirements, ensuring its seaworthiness for the upcoming voyages.

The ship, entirely designed and built in Goa, is set to embark on commemorative voyages later this year, retracing ancient trade routes to destinations such as Muscat and Indonesia. This initiative not only celebrates India's rich maritime legacy but is also representative of the nation's commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing contemporary innovation.

The Stitched Ship Project stands as a testament to India's dedication to honoring its seafaring ancestors and preserving traditional shipbuilding techniques. The collaboration among multiple ministries, the Indian Navy, Hodi Innovations, and IRS sets a precedent for future endeavors in maritime heritage conservation.