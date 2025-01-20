Indian Register of Shipping Strengthens Naval Sector Role

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is participating in major new construction projects for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Recently, steel-cutting for vessels classified by the Indian Register of Shipping include the second ‘Fleet Support Ship’ at L&T Shipbuilding, the first ‘Next Generation Missile Vessel’ at Cochin Shipyard, the second ‘Next Generation Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel’ and first Coast Guard ‘Fast Patrol Vessels’ at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and the keel laying of the Third Cadet Training Ship at L&T.

IRS sees the participation as a major step forward in realizing India’s self-reliant defence manufacturing capability, as envisioned under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The concurrent commencement of production of these vessels, spread across multiple shipyards, presents a challenge for IRS’ technical capabilities and capacity, but Cdr. K K Dhawan (Retd), Head Defence, IRS, said: "This milestone signifies India’s growing capabilities in indigenous defence manufacturing, and IRS is honored to play a pivotal role in ensuring these vessels meet the highest standards of safety and performance. IRS will take all required steps to ensure timely delivery of classification services and adherence to quality benchmarks."



