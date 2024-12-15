India’s Merchant Navy Welfare Board Expands Greek Cooperation

The Merchant Navy Welfare Board (India) has signed an agreement with the Global Seafarers Organisation as part of its efforts to expand its presence across global ports.

And as part of the Board’s initiative to appoint International Coordinators to oversee the welfare of Indian seafarers across global ports, Dr. N. Reuben Paul meet with the Indian Ambassador Shri Rudrendra Tandon at the Indian Embassy in Athens, Greece.

They discussed the appointment of Board representatives in Greece and European ports, strengthening collaboration between Indian and Greek shipping corporations, enhancing the welfare of Indian seafarers in Greece and other European ports and creating increased employment opportunities for Indian seafarers in the Greek shipping market.

They also discussed strategies to enhance the quality of Indian seafarers' welfare, training and their employment opportunities in the global shipping market.

During his visit to Greece, Paul held meetings with several shipowners and shipping companies regarding issues related to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 and various Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) applicable to their multinational crews. Paul emphasized the importance of enhancing the skill sets of Indian seafarers to meet global standards.

Several shipowners expressed interest in onboarding trainees and cadets to address the future shortage of officers and engineers.



