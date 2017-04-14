Marine Link
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Euronav VLCC Aground near Indonesia

April 14, 2017

Maiden voyage Alex. Photo:Euronav

Maiden voyage Alex. Photo:Euronav

 MT Alex, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) owned by Belgian tanker company Euronav Ship Management ran aground in Java Sea.

 
The DWT 299,446 vessel, in laden condition, was sailing between Borneo and Sumatra on its way to Ningbo, China under load of crude oil, when she ran aground on a soft mud bottom. 
 
No injuries or pollution have been reported while the vessel remains safely aground, in good weather. No breach of hull, water ingress or mechanical failure are apparent in the assessment made by the crew, while the Class surveyor is expected to board as soon as possible.
 
In a statement Euronav said that it has activated its emergency response plan and has notified all the relevant authorities; the emergency team is assessing the options for refloating the vessel. 
 
Alex has overall length of 333.00 m, moulded beam of 60.00 m and maximum draft of 20.00 m. The vessel was built in 2016 by Hyundai Heavy Industries in their shipyard in Gunsan, South Korea.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News