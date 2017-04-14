Euronav VLCC Aground near Indonesia

MT Alex, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) owned by Belgian tanker company Euronav Ship Management ran aground in Java Sea.

The DWT 299,446 vessel, in laden condition, was sailing between Borneo and Sumatra on its way to Ningbo, China under load of crude oil , when she ran aground on a soft mud bottom.

No injuries or pollution have been reported while the vessel remains safely aground, in good weather. No breach of hull, water ingress or mechanical failure are apparent in the assessment made by the crew, while the Class surveyor is expected to board as soon as possible.

In a statement Euronav said that it has activated its emergency response plan and has notified all the relevant authorities; the emergency team is assessing the options for refloating the vessel.