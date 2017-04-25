CMA CGM Otello Largest Box Ship to Call Indonesia

CMA CGM Otello has arrived Indonesia as the largest container vessel to call the country at the Jakarta International Container Terminal.

The occasion also celebrated her impending maiden voyage for the industry’s first direct service from Indonesia to the United States (U.S.) on 24 April.

Officiating the event was Minister of Transportation, Mr. Budi Karya Sumadi. He joined some 350 guests including various government officials as well as industry stakeholders at the milestone celebration.

The 8,238-TEU vessel is deployed for the Java Sea Express (JAX) service and Pendulum Loop 1 (PE1) service by CMA CGM and APL respectively – two operating brands of the CMA CGM Group.

CMA CGM Otello is one of 17 vessels that will ply the sea route of the weekly JAX or PE1 service which promises the fastest transit time of 23 days from Jakarta to Los Angeles. With a direct shipment, shippers can expect to benefit from better efficiency and cost savings arising from transshipment.

The milestone achievement is a result of the strong partnership between IPC and CMA CGM Group. Coupled with IPC’s terminals, well-equipped with post-panama cranes, the collaboration has enabled the calling by very large container carriers of the CMA CGM Group at the Jakarta International Container Terminal.

Jean-Yves Duval, Senior Vice President, CMA CGM Asia said: “Indonesia is strategic to the developments of the CMA CGM Group in Southeast Asia. We are fully behind Indonesia’s aspiration for a mega maritime network across the island nation and seek to exploit opportunities to make a meaningful contribution. Moving forward, the Group looks to write new chapters with IPC and other key stakeholders for the Indonesian maritime industry.”