Indian Naval Ship Sukanya at Indonesia

In pursuance with India’s ‘Act East Policy’, Indian Naval Ship Sukanya under the command of Commander SA Deodhar, NM arrived at Belawan Indonesia on 24 October 2017 to participate in the 30th edition of CORPAT (Coordinated Patrol) and 3rd Bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy.

The exercise is aimed to foster closer maritime ties with countries located on the rim of the Indian Ocean.

The upcoming bi-lateral exercise CORPAT scheduled from 24 October – 05 November 2017 is a demonstration of India’s commitment to its ties with Indonesia and to the maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region

The two navies have been carrying out Coordinated Patrols (CORPAT) on respective sides of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) twice a year since 2002. The aim of the CORPAT is to enhance mutual understanding and inter-operability between the navies, prosecute vessels involved in unlawful activities, conduct SAR and take measures against Sea Pollution.

Defence relations between India and Indonesia have been growing steadily with regular joint activities and interactions between the armed forces of the two countries. These interactions would also provide opportunities for extensive operational and training engagements and contribute substantively to the maintenance of good order at sea.

The exercise seeks to strengthen the existing bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia, and underscore India’s partnership and solidarity with friendly countries of the region. As part of the Indian Government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ surveillance, Search and Rescue and other capability enhancement activities.

During the stay at Port Belawan, various activities such as official calls, formal reception on board ship, ship open to visitors, guided tours for Indian naval personnel and professional interaction between naval personnel of both the nations have been planned.