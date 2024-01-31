Indonesian Firm Orders Two Dredges from Royal IHC

Indonesian firm PT. Jhonlin Marine Trans has placed an order for two dredges from Royal IHC, based in the Netherlands.

Jhonlin Marine Trans is the marine subsidiary of Jhonlin Group, one of the largest companies in Indonesia under the ownership of Mr. Samsudin Andi Arsyad.

Rangga Rishar Saputra, Country Manager Indonesia for Royal IHC, said, “We are grateful that Jhonlin and Mr. Isam has put their faith in IHC Dredging in developing their dredging capacity. The investment in the Beagle 4 and Beaver 65 as the first purchase from IHC Dredging is a significant commitment. We look forward to building what we hope will be a long term partnership as we work together to develop their dredging capacity”.

The two dredges, a Beagle 4 and a Beaver 65, will be delivered from stock for expected delivery in mid-2024.

The Beagle 4 trailing suction hopper dredgers has a hopper capacity of 4,000 m3 and can dredge to a depth of 25 meters.

The Beaver 65 is the largest of the standard cutter suction dredgers, with a 650 mm pipe diameter and maximum dredge depth of 18 meters. The Beaver 65 for Jhonlin will be extended to a maximum dredging depth of 25 meters.