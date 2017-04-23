CMA CGM to Tap Indonesian Market

CMA CGM aims to increase its market share in Indonesia to 20 percent by year-end from the current 13 percent, reported The Jakarta Post.

The company's senior vice president in Asia, Jean-Yves Duval said that with aggressive marketing, as well as longer and more efficient routes, we believe we can have 20 percent of the market by end of 2017.

Recently, the Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II President Director Elvyn G Masassya welcomed the arrival of the largest container ship CMA CGM Otello which berthed at Jakarta International Container Terminal.

The arrival of the ship is in conjunction with the cooperation to serve a new route with the Java South East Asia Express Services (JAX Service).

Indonesia's main shipping gateway, Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta, launched the first ever route connecting Jakarta and Los Angeles in the United States to boost its strategic standing as an international seaport.

The route, served by French shipping line CMA CGM, will deploy 17 container ships at a maximum window time of 24 hours.