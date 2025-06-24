Industrial Partners Unite Behind Floating Hydrogen Project

Karmsund Hydrogen—owned by Norwegian Hydrogen, Sigma, and Karmsund Group—is partnering with HydePoint to build a green hydrogen facility in Karmsund, aimed at cutting emissions in local industry. The facility will be located at Karmsund Group’s Service Base, offering direct access to hydrogen users in both the maritime and onshore sectors.

The project plans to produce more than 3000 tons annually based on 20 MW installed electrolysis capacity.

The initiative is directly based on the needs of local industry and reflects a strong regional ambition to reduce emissions and support sustainable growth. By offering locally produced green hydrogen, the project will enable the decarbonization of key industrial sectors and strengthen the region’s maritime industry through clean fuel solutions.

HydePoint brings specialized technology and experience in maritime hydrogen production. Their solution integrates a barge system with onshore infrastructure, enabling modular and flexible deployment of hydrogen capacity. This allows production to scale with demand while staying close to end users.

The project will follow a structured development process, targeting first hydrogen deliveries in 2028. The project partners are already in active dialogue with industrial and maritime customers, ensuring the production is tailored to real, local demand.