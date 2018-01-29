Hyundai Heavy Industries, KOTC Ink Gas Carriers Deal

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) has signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for three very large gas carries (VLGC).

The three 84,000 cbm LPG carriers are expected to start delivery in 2019. The contract worth USD 213.36 million to build three immense gas tankers is part of a major KOTC fleet overhaul.

The deal entails the construction of three liquefied gas tankers at a cost of USD 71.12 million per tanker, the marine transport company said in a statement to KUNA.

Meanwhile, KOTC CEO Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah and Sam-hyun Ka, who serves as President and Inside Director of Hyundai Heavy Industries, put their names on the dotted line in a ceremony that brought together officials from both companies.

The statement touted the "world-class quality" project that seeks to beef up KOTC's fleet of liquefied gas tankers as environment friendly, noting that it fully adheres to established maritime safety standards.