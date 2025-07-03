Industry Consortium to Asses Floating Nuclear Plants for Mediterranean Sea

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), CORE POWER and Athlos Energy have formed a consortium to evaluate the potential of positioning the floating nuclear power (FNPP) platforms to meet the energy demands of islands, ports and coastal communities in the Mediterranean Sea.

The group will research how FNPPs can potentially unlock a range of applications including the establishment of grid-scale electricity to remote locations, the delivery of emission-free energy to ports and the distribution of reliable clean energy to desalination plants that could provide potable water to drought-affected coastal communities.

According to ABS, the consortium will develop original FNPP concepts of operations (CONOPS) and publish a visual display of their prospective locations.

The ABS Global Ship Systems Center based in Athens will lead a Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental (PESTLE) study alongside key stakeholders with the aim of assessing the feasibility of adapting CONOPS to supply power and other benefits in the Aegean Sea.

The main deliverable of this collaboration will be an open-access white paper for use by industry, policy makers and government.

In 2024, ABS unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive requirements for floating nuclear power plants, the Pathways to a Low Carbon Future Floating Nuclear Power Plant.

“As global efforts accelerate to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiencies and strengthen energy security, the use of small modular reactors on floating platforms could offer a viable alternative. Floating nuclear power facilities show promise in supporting power grids, microgrids, industrial and port operations and data centers, among others,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“FNPPs can revolutionize the way we deliver reliable and affordable nuclear energy to provide vital carbon-free energy security to islands and coastal infrastructure in the Mediterranean.

“By constructing and mass-assembling a fleet of FNPPs in shipyards, we can deliver clean nuclear energy on time and budget, solving many of the largest energy challenges we face. CORE POWER is delighted to partner with industry leaders, ABS and Athlos, on this project,” added Mikal Bøe, CEO of CORE POWER.