Industry First: Sails Installed on Ethylene Carrier

Anthony Veder has retrofitted two sails on the ethylene carrier Coral Patula.

With this installation by Econowind, Anthony Veder is the first company worldwide to install sails onboard a gas carrier. Later this year sister ship Coral Pearl will be equipped with two similar sails.

The system is designed to work alongside existing engines, providing a boost in propulsion through the power of wind. The company anticipates fuel savings of around 5%, with the potential of more than 10% in optimal wind conditions.

Björn van de Weerdhof, Commercial and Sustainability Director at Anthony Veder, said: “We have set the ambitious target of becoming a net-zero emitter by 2035. Achieving this goal requires action today. While we focus on optimizing the design of newbuilds and running those on (bio-) LNG, we are equally committed to enhancing the efficiency of our existing fleet. This allows us to reduce our carbon footprint immediately.

“Wind-assisted propulsion is a key step in this effort, and our collaboration with Econowind reflects the strength of our partnerships. Additionally, we are exploring other solutions such as propulsion train optimization and joint action we can take with or customers such as lower speeds through Just in Time arrival and making use of shorepower.”



