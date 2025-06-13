Industry Partners Complete STS Ammonia Bunkering Pilot off Western Australia

The successful completion of the first-ever ship-to-ship transfer (STS) of ammonia at anchorage in Western Australia, as part of the maritime decarbonization initiative led by Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD), has marked a major milestone in paving the way for ammonia as a viable marine fuel.

Under the supervision of the Pilbara Port Authority (PPA), the pilot took place within the anchorage area of Port Dampier, simulating real-world bunkering conditions and demonstrating that ammonia transfer can be executed safely and effectively offshore.

Yara Clean Ammonia was one of three core partners in the initiative, alongside GCMD and PPA - and played a central role in enabling the supply of ammonia used in the transfer, chartering the Green Pioneer of MOL, one of the two gas carriers used in the operation, and contributing technical expertise and industry knowledge to the safety studies, risk assessments, and emergency response planning.

The trial builds on the insights from GCMD’s prior safety study in Singapore and confirms that, with the right controls in place, ammonia STS transfers at anchorage are both safe and scalable.

The pilot has generated crucial real-world data and best practices for future ammonia bunkering operations globally, according to Yara Clean Ammonia.

“This successful trial is a pivotal step towards building trust in ammonia as a zero-to-near-zero emission (ZNZ) maritime fuel. It’s the result of world-class collaboration and careful planning - and it shows that with the right safeguards, ammonia bunkering is not only feasible but practical,” said Murali Srinivasan SVP Commercial in Yara Clean Ammonia.