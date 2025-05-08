Industry Partners Showcase Next-Gen Nuclear Reactor for Maritime Decarbonization

Fincantieri, newcleo and Pininfarina have unveiled the look of the next-generation sustainable nuclear generator for maritime applications.

The look of newcleo’s fourth-generation lead-cooled fast reactor has been revelated at International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale.

Combining technological vision, industrial expertise, and cutting-edge design, the three companies have collaborated to redefine the image of nuclear energy. Visitors are invited reimagine their preconceptions of nuclear power as they embark on a highly interactive journey exploring the extraordinary potential of atomic fission in combating climate change and decarbonizing human activities.

At the heart of the collaborative project, housed within Venice's historic Corderie dell'Arsenale, stands a full-scale reproduction of the TL-40 liquid lead-cooled nuclear reactor designed by newcleo, a safe, sustainable, and compact reactor specifically engineered for powering large maritime vessels and to produce energy in off-grid and isolated areas.

Guided through an immersive experience, visitors will discover the functioning of the reactor, its ability to burn waste produced by traditional nuclear power plants, and its passive safety features that make it the ideal solution for powering energy-intensive human activities in a sustainable and decarbonized manner.

Visitors are presented with a reactor designed in an open configuration, allowing complete visibility from every angle and featuring numerous unexpected elements to create a sense of wonder.

newcleo's fourth-generation small modular reactors represent a revolutionary approach to the challenge of decarbonization, addressing the perceived limitations of conventional nuclear power. The innovative lead-cooling system incorporates passive safety mechanisms that eliminate the risk of nuclear incidents through the laws of physics that govern the reactor's operation.

Furthermore, these advanced modular reactors can eliminate waste from conventional nuclear reactors through a virtuous multi-recycling system, consuming it to produce clean, cost-effective, and virtually endless energy.

To illustrate these processes, the companies have set up a system for interactive visualization of data and information on nuclear energy and its role within the process of decarbonizing energy systems. The installation will reveal the effectiveness of nuclear energy in decarbonizing maritime transport, as well as the potential contained in existing nuclear waste stored in Europe, which would be sufficient to power the continent's electricity demand for hundreds of years.

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Pininfarina has curated the project’s creative vision by infusing newcleo's technological solutions with design, bringing for the first time to the nuclear industry a creative vision that mixes technical and aesthetic elements to facilitate its integration in urban and peri-urban environments.

Fincantieri has contributed to the project its extensive experience in shipbuilding, studying a possible industrial application for newcleo's innovative solution. Thanks to its track-record in managing complex projects, the company has ensured the integration of the naval sector’s most advanced technological innovations, combining operational efficiency, sustainability, and safety.

The joint project is more than an installation, it is a declaration of intent. The three companies are already collaborating to realize their shared vision.

Fincantieri and newcleo have been collaborating since 2023 to study applications of newcleo's technology for naval propulsion of newcleo's technology. Similarly, Pininfarina is collaborating with newcleo to design a nuclear fuel research and development center that will be built in France, in Chusclan in the Gard region.

"Through this installation, we're introducing the world to a new paradigm of clean, sustainable nuclear energy designed to serve people and communities. Moving beyond the large reactors of the past, we've developed small, inherently safe reactors that solve the nuclear waste problem while delivering abundant decarbonized energy. Together with Pininfarina and Fincantieri, we're unveiling a new vision for nuclear power engineered for forward-thinking societies that are committed to both progress and caring for the environment,” said Stefano Buono, founder and CEO of newcleo.