Industry Partnership to Develop Safety Guidelines for Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Bunkering

A landmark partnership to develop the safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering has been established through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between KR (Korean Register), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), KSS Line, and the Liberian Registry.

As the demand for ammonia-fueled vessels rises, this partnership aims to establish robust safety standards for STS ammonia bunkering, an efficient method for supplying fuel to ammonia-fueled vessels.

The safe bunkering of alternative fuels, like ammonia, requires rigorous risk assessment and the establishment of controlled zones.

While standards for LNG and methanol bunkering have already been defined through various international industry standards, ammonia currently lacks relevant guidelines, highlighting the urgent need for the partnership’s research.

To address this industry need, the five organizations involved will work together to develop standardized safety procedures that will set international benchmarks for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering.

As part of the initiative, HD KSOE will perform risk assessments aligned with international industry standards, while HD HHI and KSS Line will utilize their expertise and experience in alternative-fuel vessels and ammonia carriers to evaluate controlled zones and safety procedures for ammonia STS bunkering.

KR will verify the compliance of these safety procedures and issue an Approval in Principle (AIP) certificate. The Liberian Registry, overseeing the world’s largest registered fleet, will further review the validity of these safety procedures.

“With the expected rise in ammonia bunkering demand driven by the construction of more ammonia-fueled vessels, this collaborative effort to establish safety standards is highly significant. Through this partnership, KR is committed to advancing ammonia fuel technology and supporting the industry’s decarbonization efforts,” said KIM Yeontae, Executive Vice President of KR’s technical division.

“Just as we observed with the initial adoption of LNG STS bunkering, it is critical to establish regulations and procedures for ammonia as well. Our Innovation and Energy Transition team will thoroughly review the safety protocols and support the development of international standards,” added KIM Jungsik, Managing Director of the Korea Office at the Liberian Registry.