KOTUG Adds Fifth Infield Support Vessel

Towage operator KOTUG said it has acquired a fifth infield support vessels (ISVs) in Australia and East Timor , furthering its investment in offshore support.

The new vessel, Coral Knight, will be bare boat chartered exclusively to Australian Maritime Systems Limited (AMS) to provide emergency towage services and maintain aids to the navigation network at the Great Barrier Reef for AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority).

KOTUG said it acquired the Coral Knight with a view to further expand its offshore support services in the Australian region. The vessel will continue to be operated out of Cairns (Queensland, Australia) to provide level 1 and 2 emergency response, entailing a dedicated 24/7 vessel and crew to provide emergency towage plus first strike emergency response as well as providing a platform to support the maintenance of aids to navigation in these areas.

KOTUG’s offshore services in the Australian region further include an exclusive contract to provide all towage operations for Shell’s Prelude FLNG, as well as towage assistance at ConocoPhillips’ Bayu Undan FSO, for which it employs three ISVs with a fourth vessel currently being built. All vessels are owned by the KOTUG group and operated by KT Maritime Australia, a Joint Venture between KOTUG International and TK Australia.