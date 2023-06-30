Ingalls Delivers Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered the first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), to the U.S. Navy on Tuesday. Delivery of DDG 125 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy.

“Delivering the first Flight III ship reflects the relentless efforts of our shipbuilders and those of our Navy and supplier partners,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are committed to maintaining a consistent and resilient destroyer production team in order to be ready to support the Navy and our country.”

Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is the first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the U.S. Navy by Ingalls and incorporates a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. DDG 125 contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century. Flight III configured destroyers include the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System that is required to keep pace with the threats of the future.

Ingalls has delivered 35 destroyers to the U.S. Navy including DDG 125, with four Flight IIIs currently under construction including Ted Stevens (DDG 128), which is scheduled to be christened in August. Additionally Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133) are under construction at Ingalls.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the U.S. military strategy and the joint force. Guided missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. surface fleet and are capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously.