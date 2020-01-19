Ingalls Shipbuilding to Fund STEM Projects

America’s largest military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,592 in grants to 28 STEM-related initiatives from schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama.



According to a press note, this is the program’s 12th year. Ingalls has awarded more than $1 million for science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects during that period.



“These projects expose students to innovative concepts, sharpen their critical thinking skills and broaden their understanding of technology-driven professions,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration.



“Ingalls is committed to partnering with educators early to promote student engagement in these vital academic disciplines,” Edmond added.



2020 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients include Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.), Bay High School (Miss.), Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.), Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.), Crossroads Elementary School (Miss.), Dodge Elementary School (Ala.) etc