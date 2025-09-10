Inmarsat Maritime to Install NexusWave on Bulk Carrier

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, together with distribution partner Station Satcom have secured an order to install NexusWave on a bulk carrier managed by Singapore-based Norse Ship Management as the ship manager looks to meet the growing demands for crew and business connectivity across its fleet.

In line with Norse Ship Management’s digitalization objectives, NexusWave provides uninterrupted remote access to business-critical applications and real-time engine-monitoring, ensuring seamless data exchange between ship and shore. The fully managed bonded connectivity service offers unlimited data and global coverage, enabling the crew to experience a home-like internet on board, where web-based applications perform as smoothly as they do on land.

NexusWave’s unique network bonding technology is designed to allow applications to leverage the combined speed and capacity of all available network underlays simultaneously, rather than relying on a single network at a time. This means ship owners and managers benefit from reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of Inmarsat Maritime’s customers, NexusWave will be enhanced with the forthcoming integration of the next-generation ultra-high capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band network, a move that will further boost speed and capacity.