Inmarsat NexusWave Exceeds 1,000 Vessel Orders

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that orders for NexusWave have exceeded 1,000 vessels.

Following months of development and testing, the service has gained momentum in its first six months on the market with global customers adopting NexusWave for their fleets.

Early adopters include “K” Line, Anthony Veder, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Solvang, Sallaum Lines, and Parlevliet & van der Plas Group.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave brings together Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and resilient L-band services into a seamless, fully managed solution. Inmarsat’s unique ‘network-bonding’ technology is designed to allow connected applications to harness the aggregate speed and capacity of all available networks simultaneously rather than relying on one at a time.

Recent real-world tests have demonstrated NexusWave’s performance, achieving download speeds of up to 340 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps. Network availability on vessels has consistently exceeded 99.9%, and video call quality has remained virtually unaffected by the availability or performance of any single network. Inmarsat’s solution adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless user experience, even in connectivity hotspots.

Users also benefit from unlimited data, global coverage, and secure-by-design infrastructure, providing complete "connected confidence." For seafarers onboard it means they can enjoy a wide range of applications, including web browsing, streaming, gaming, video and voice calling, messaging, and social media access, providing a "home-like" connectivity experience while at sea.