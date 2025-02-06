Inmarsat to Upgrade Maritime Connectivity Services Across Maersk's Fleet

Maersk and Inmarsat Maritime have signed an agreement to upgrade satellite communications services across the Danish shipping giant's fleet of approximately 340 container ships.

The agreement will see bandwidth enhancements rolled out across Maersk’s entire fleet of owned container ships between 2025 and 2026.

These upgrades are part of Maersk’s strategic roadmap to facilitate unified connectivity, transform its vessels into fully operational floating offices, and provide crews with improved connectivity.

The ‘floating office’ concept aims to revolutionize vessel operations through an advanced digitalization strategy, expanded cloud-enabled solutions, and a more cohesive operational infrastructure, enabling future advancements in automation-focused operations and potentially autonomous operations.

Inmarsat Maritime’s future-proofed connectivity service combines Ka-band and ultra-resilient L-band networks, providing secure connectivity for Maersk’s fleet.