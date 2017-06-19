Marine Link
SENER Presents Its Latest Innovations

June 19, 2017

Engineering and technology group SENER presented its recently-launched V80R2.0 version of the FORAN marine CAD/CAM/CAE system, along with the company’s latest ship designs, at Nor-Shipping 2017, held in Oslo from May 30 to June 2
 
According to SENER, FORAN has been widely used in Norway for some time now, making this biennial event a great opportunity not just to meet new companies interested in FORAN – from Norway and other countries – but also to touch base with a lot of its clients and more particularly with users of this system.
 
FORAN V80R2.0 is a development within the new generation of CAD/CAM/CAE systems for the design and production of ships and offshore platforms. FORAN has introduced improvements such as the possibility of managing series of ships, new latest-generation virtual reality solutions and the automatic management of ship welding.
 
SENER said it has put a lot of work into designing its own ships in recent years, particularly a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, as well as LNG-propelled ships, ferries and tugs.
