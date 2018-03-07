IMCA Makes Changes to Inspection Database

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has seen a marked increase in the use of its eCMID inspection scheme for offshore vessels that benefit from an independent International Safety Management health check.



Over 2,300 vessels from more than 1,000 owners and operators are now listed on the eCMID database, which is consulted by more than 3,800 users each year. Inspections are undertaken by almost 400 Accredited Vessel Inspectors (AVIs) – and this number is rapidly expanding.



To manage the increase in use and enable enhancements to the eCMID website and software, IMCA is to introduce a nominal charge for each eCMID report uploaded by an AVI from June 18, 2018. This will also enable IMCA to respond to feedback from stakeholders on, for example, the use of non-Windows platforms, further website and software developments, and to expand the user helpdesk.



For all users, data security is of the utmost importance. The eCMID database operates on encrypted cyber secure servers, which are backed up daily. The protected database allows the secure sharing of completed eCMID reports between vessel operators and their clients. There is no cost for registration on the database to organizations operating vessels, their clients, or AVIs



IMCA’s Technical Manager for eCMID, Mark Ford, said: “The additional features to the eCMID scheme will enable us to develop better performance and safety outcomes for vessel operators and owners.”