Watermaker Offers Installation Flexibility

Even on large vessels, machinery spaces tend to be cramped and have reduced accessibility. Knowing this, FCI Watermakers offers its high-efficiency Neptune+ Series in a convenient, modular configuration for a wide variety of flexible installations. It delivers 1,275-9,500 gallons of pure, fresh water every day.

Refitting large framed or skid-mounted watermakers commonly requires cutting the deck—an enormous added expense. With FCI's Neptune+ Modular, individual components are easily brought into the engine room through a door or hatch. Once inside, they can be installed wherever access needs and the space dictate.

The Neptune+ Series is the industry standard for a large, commercial-grade watermaker, the manufacturer said. It uses only nonproprietary parts and premium components, and its state-of-the-art V4 controller bears type certification approval from ABS, CE, GL, Lloyd's Register EMEA, Det Norske Veritas and the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

All watermaking processes are controlled through the intuitive navigation on the marine-grade 7-inch touch screen. With +APC (automated pressure control), the system will start, make water, run a diagnostic check, shut down, flush itself with fresh water and come back online—all automatically

The Neptune+ adapts to a wide range of water conditions. It's tolerant of suspended particulate matter and variations in salinity.

Like all FCI Watermakers, the Neptune+ is engineered and built in the U.S. The company has a worldwide network of authorized dealers and distributors in 60 countries across six continents.