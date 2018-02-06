Ocean Installer Gets Two SURF Contracts From Statoil

Norway's Ocean Installer has secured two subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contracts with Statoil for work on several fields offshore Norway.

The subsea company has secured two contracts, comprising work from 2018 through 2020 on the Snorre, Troll, Njord, Åsgard, Bauge, Fenja and Dvalin fields, said a press statement.

The first contract is for Subsea Lines Modification (SLM) work, with offshore activities containing complex riser change-out operations, set to commence in Q2 of 2018.

"We continue to build on the excellent working relationship we have with Statoil. Our track record has proven that we are capable of delivering efficient subsea solutions, especially handling complex installations. Hence, we are pleased with the trust that Statoil has given to Ocean Installer by award of this contract," says CEO Steinar Riise.

The second contract Ocean Installer has secured is for Subsea Lines Modification under Statoil’s Marine Wave scheme. This is the third Marine Wave, and Ocean Installer participated in the previous two as well. Offshore operations are scheduled for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and includes firm work on Njord Future, Bauge, Fenja and Dvalin projects, with significant options to broaden the scope of the contract.

"The subsea industry is bouncing back, and we are well positioned to take advantage of the contracts currently in the market. Our flexible, professional and innovative organization is delivering on a very high level," continues Riise.

Project management on both projects will be handled by Ocean Installer’s Stavanger office.