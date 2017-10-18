Alfa Laval’s PureSOx Tallies 100+ Installs

To date, a total of 109 vessels have been installed with Alfa Laval PureSOx platform for compliance with IMO SOx emissions regulations.

With more than 75 PureSOx systems in operation today, Alfa Laval claims to have the marine industry’s most extensive list of reference installations for any single SOx scrubber technology. This represents every PureSOx commissioned since the first installation, including those on board a number of ships in the fleet of Danish company DFDS. Coincidentally, the 100th vessel to choose PureSOx was a newbuild project owned by DFDS, which also purchased the very first PureSOx scrubber back in 2009 for use aboard the RoRo vessel Ficaria Seaways. The shipping company currently has a total of 16 PureSOx scrubbers in operation on 13 of its vessels.

“The close, ongoing partnership we’ve been fortunate to build with DFDS and many other customers have been a great benefit for Alfa Laval,” said Erik Haveman, Sales Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning at Alfa Laval. “They have been instrumental in helping us to better understand the needs facing marine customers when it comes to installing and commissioning SOx scrubber systems.”

Haveman continued, “In the eight years since the first PureSOx system was installed aboard the Ficaria Seaways, Alfa Laval has been involved in a wide range of installation projects. Of the more than 100 vessels where PureSOx has been selected to meet emissions rules, 41 have been newbuild projects while over 60 have been for retrofits. “With this experience, our technicians have developed extensive expertise for finding solutions to match different customers’ unique needs.”

Additionally, Alfa Laval said ustomers purchasing PureSOx systems represent the full spectrum of the marine industry: the PureSOx platform can be found in operation on vessels ranging from RoRo and containerships to tankers and cruise liners.

“We are proud that customers from across the marine industry put their trust in Alfa Laval,” Haveman said. “It’s been a testament to PureSOx as the market’s most complete SOx scrubber platform, as well as to the level of support we can offer as a true partner to our customers.”