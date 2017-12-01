Marine Link
Saturday, December 2, 2017

MOL Rolls Out Total Residual Oxidants Instrument

December 1, 2017

Sensor Unit and Unit with pump. Image: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced commercialization of the Total Residual Oxidants (TRO) instrument "S.sensing WS," one of the major components of the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS).

 
TRO is developed by Kurita Water Industries with the cooperation of MOL's group company MOL Engineering Co. In addition, MOL Techno-Trade will handle sales activities for the new product.
 
BWMS are categorized as "UV type," "electrolysis type," "chemical type," and "ozone type." All except for the UV type sterilize harmful organisms in ballast water with various active substances. Therefore, accurately measuring the density of those active substances significantly impacts the effectiveness and treatment costs. 
 
The newly developed instrument realizes more accurate measurement of density by adding MOL Engineering's know-how covering functions, size, operability from the standpoint of crewmembers who are involved in ballast water management onboard, to Kurita Water Industries' analysis technology, accumulated over many years of involvement in water treatment. 
 
The product's performance was confirmed in an onboard test on MOL-operated vessels that lasted more than three months. In addition, Kurita Water Industries' ballast water management system, "KURITA BWMS," which incorporates "S.sensing WS," acquired type approval from Japanese Government (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism) in September 2017, certifying conformity to the G8 Guidelines for ballast water management equivalent compliance.
 
The MOL Group continually contributes to environmental protection with advancing technologies to reduce the environmental impact.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News' first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939.

