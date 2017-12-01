MOL Rolls Out Total Residual Oxidants Instrument
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced commercialization of the Total Residual Oxidants (TRO) instrument "S.sensing WS," one of the major components of the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS).
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced commercialization of the Total Residual Oxidants (TRO) instrument "S.sensing WS," one of the major components of the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS).
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News