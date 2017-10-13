New Integrated Solution for DP Reference Systems

Fusing its decades of experience within the development of in-house GNSS and inertial technology, Kongsberg has created a cutting-edge integrated solution for DP reference applications.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 are fully scalable DP reference solutions that improve operational efficiency and safety for high-precision applications. The new integrated solution has been in operation aboard the OSV Bourbon Arctic in Northern Norway for the past six months.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 utilize Kongsberg’s motion gyro compass (MGCTM) and motion reference unit (MRUTM) technology. They offer an optimal integration of multi GNSS and inertial sensors, which ensures high availability and integrity of the accurate position data. When choosing the DPS i2 or DPS i4 with MGC as the inertial sensor, customers benefit from a high-quality WheelMark gyro compass with no scheduled maintenance as an integral part of the solution, which can also serve other on-board systems with attitude data.

DPS i2 utilizes GPS and GLONASS while DPS i4 adds Galileo and Beidou as supported GNSS systems. By combining its class leading inertial technology with the latest multi-constellation GNSS technology, Kongsberg provides a cost efficient and reliable position reference solution, where no additional augmentation service is required. DPS i2 and DPS i4 are fully prepared to utilize differential corrections and SBAS services where required.

The flexible design of the new product line ensures a scalable and expandable reference solution that can adapt to the specific requirements of any vessel. For the more demanding applications, a combination of DPS i2, DPS i4 and MRU/MGC sensors will, in addition to increased redundancy and integrity, enable precise heading determination and spoofing detection capabilities. DPS i2 and DPS i4 may utilize existing or dedicated MGC or MRU sensors for the integration on board.

DPS i2 and DPS i4 have the same intuitive and easy-to-use graphical user interface as the highly regarded Kongsberg DPS series, which has been developed in close co-operation with experienced DP operators. The HMI (Human-Machine Interface) enables operators to assess the quality of their positioning quickly and effectively during operation. Multiple layers of information give the operator unmatched opportunities for a customized, operation-specific visual presentation.

“By integrating our cutting-edge MGC technology with our established differential positioning technology, DPS i2 and DPS i4 deliver operational improvements and potential economic benefits that can help offshore service companies to completely rethink their approach to the implementation of DP reference systems,” said Vidar Bjørkedal, VP Sales & Customer Support, Kongsberg Seatex AS. “With the ready-to-use possibility of remote service and diagnostics, the DPS i2 and DPS i4 product line is a true solution for the future, meaning cases that previously required a visit from a service engineer may now be resolved remotely,” he states.