Raytheon Anschütz Integrates WECDIS in UK Combat Ships

Raytheon Anschütz, a leader in naval bridge system integration, has announced the successful integration of Warship Electronic Chart Display Information System (WECDIS) into their Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (INBS) for the UK Royal Navy Type 26 Global Combat Ships.

In support of the Type 26 Global Combat Ship program, Raytheon Anschütz has completed the critical design review for the integration of the Royal Navy’s fleet-wide STANAG-compliant WECDIS charting software into the Raytheon Synapsis Integrated Navigation and Bridge System. Further, already in 2016, Raytheon Anschütz successfully completed the integration of WECDIS into another UK warship program.

Richard Waldron, Defense Sales Manager at Raytheon Anschütz, states: “Now with a fully STANAG-compliant WECDIS integrated in a Raytheon Anschütz integrated bridge and navigation system, Raytheon Anschütz is able to provide customers with further enhanced navigational and operational capabilities for their naval platforms.”

Through the Synapsis INBS, Raytheon Anschütz provides state-of-the-art technology. Open architecture and a shared computing environment are key aspects of Synapsis and represent the cutting-edge of bridge system interoperability, integration, scalability and performance. The architecture further simplifies logistics and reduces initial hardware costs as well as through-life sustainment.

“Integration of customer-specific, third party, STANAG-compliant WECDIS into an IMO-compliant INBS is unique in the naval market. With WECDIS integration now a core competency of Raytheon Anschütz, we are in a position to offer customers this low risk WECDIS solution which overcomes the challenges of fleet wide commonality,” Richard Waldron concludes.

The UK Government committed to eight Type 26 Global Combat Ships in its 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review which are needed to provide the critical Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) protection to the Continuous at Sea Deterrent and the new Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers. The Type 26 Global Combat Ships will in time replace the eight ASW Type 23 Frigates, be globally deployable and capable of undertaking a wide range of roles from high intensity warfare to humanitarian assistance, either operating independently or as part of a task group.