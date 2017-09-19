Marine Link
Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Q88VMS, ClearLynx Complete Integration

September 19, 2017

Q88 LLC announced it has completed its integration with bunker procurement platform ClearLynx, enabling common customers to create requisitions in ClearLynx automatically from Q88VMS – Q88’s cloud-based voyage management system.
 
“We are very excited about the integration with ClearLynx and the value it will bring to our customers,” said Gabriel Reiter, Q88VMS Product Manager. “We continuously aim to automate processes for our customer and deliver un-matched user experience. Integrating our system with young and innovative companies like ClearLynx is yet another step in this direction.”
 
Q88VMS, the latest product in Q88 LLC’s portfolio, is a web-based platform for managing all voyage related information. Its user base has more than doubled over the past 10 months.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News