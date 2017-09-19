Q88VMS, ClearLynx Complete Integration

Q88 LLC announced it has completed its integration with bunker procurement platform ClearLynx, enabling common customers to create requisitions in ClearLynx automatically from Q88VMS – Q88’s cloud-based voyage management system.

“We are very excited about the integration with ClearLynx and the value it will bring to our customers,” said Gabriel Reiter, Q88VMS Product Manager. “We continuously aim to automate processes for our customer and deliver un-matched user experience. Integrating our system with young and innovative companies like ClearLynx is yet another step in this direction.”

Q88VMS, the latest product in Q88 LLC’s portfolio, is a web-based platform for managing all voyage related information. Its user base has more than doubled over the past 10 months.