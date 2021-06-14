Intellian Opens R&D Center in South Korea

Intellian has opened its new Research and Development Center in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, a new home for the engineering team with the latest product and quality verification facilities, helping to accelerate product development. In particular, antennas using emerging phased array technology will benefit from a new compact test range to assist with development and testing.

The expansion also allows production to be significantly increased in the existing Innovation Center, meeting the increased order volume recently experienced by Intellian and providing capacity for new product lines.

The new eight-floor building, which is adjacent to the existing Korean headquarters, houses a Global Control Center together with state-of-the-art R&D laboratories, quality and product testing capabilities. It will also expand production capacity significantly. The Global Control Center will allow Intellian to remotely monitor installed antennas anywhere in the world, supporting remote diagnosis and enabling a swift response if a customer reports an issue. Other new facilities within the building include offices, meeting rooms, an auditorium, lounge, cafeteria and gym.

“This new building, which extends our headquarters by nearly 80%, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to rapid growth and continuing advancement through new technology,” said Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian Technologies. “With several new markets soon expected to come to prominence, we are investing in the future through development, innovation and expansion, determined to further our mission to empower connectivity for all. Our R&D Engineering team is at the heart of this strategy, and we’re pleased to give them the facilities they need to grow from strength to strength.”