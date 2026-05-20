INTERCARGO Issues First Dry Bulk Ship-to-Ship Transfer Standard

INTERCARGO has published the first dedicated ship-to-ship (STS) transfer guidelines for dry bulk carriers, as such operations expand into new trading regions and offshore locations with limited port infrastructure.

The ‘Ship to Ship Transfer Guidelines for Bulk Carriers’ establishes a framework for dry bulk STS operations, covering planning, risk assessment, maneuvering, fendering, cargo handling and emergency response procedures.

STS transfers are increasingly used in dry bulk shipping where ports cannot accommodate vessel size, cargo volumes or draft requirements, particularly in regions with infrastructure constraints.

Until now, the dry bulk sector had no dedicated operational standard for STS activities, unlike the tanker shipping industry, which operates under established guidance frameworks.

INTERCARGO said the guidelines were developed through technical input and operational experience from shipowners, operators and marine specialists across the sector.

The aim of the publication is to improve clarity, consistency and standardization in dry bulk STS transfers and reduce operational inconsistencies across the sector.

“STS transfers in dry bulk are already happening across the industry, and they are increasing. However, a published standard for dry bulk shipping wasn’t available for consistent application and safe operations.”

“As STS becomes more widely used, we expect to see greater alignment across operators, charterers, insurers and regulators, so that a more consistent approach becomes the norm for dry bulk operations,” said John Xylas, Chair of INTERCARGO.