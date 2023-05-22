INTERCARGO Reaches Membership Milestone

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) has reached an historic membership milestone by now representing 32% of the global dry bulk fleet DWT.

INTERCARGO now has within its global fleet more than 3,200 bulkers registered by more than 155 dry bulk owners/managers/operators, with its membership supplemented by 90 associate member companies supporting the sector.

INTERCARGO’s members, who span 30 countries, predominantly operate bulk carriers in the international dry bulk trades, such as coal, grain, iron ore and other bulk commodities.

On behalf of its steadily growing membership, INTERCARGO plays an active role in international maritime regulation including at the IMO where it has NGO status, and as a member of the shipping industry Round Table.

Commenting on the membership rise, Dr Kostas Gkonis, INTERCARGO Secretary General, said: “INTERCARGO is an association with a strong international voice and a great deal of weight within the shipping industry. Our progressive growth path over the past few years, together with our high retention rate, reflects the significance of the dedicated work we carry out on behalf of our global membership.”



